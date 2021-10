Image credit: Instagram

Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer's new love

Bigg Boss 15 began and fans are already loving the show. In just one week we saw so many fights and dramas. This season is moving in a fast-forward mode. Surprisingly we also saw a new love story taking place in the house in just one week. Yes, we are talking about Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. Since yesterday, they have created immense buzz. This has happened after their steamy promo was aired. In the promo that had Emraan Hashmi's Bheege Honth Tere playing in the background we could see the two kissing and cuddling under a blanket. Fans have been trolling the channel since yesterday warning Colors that Bigg Boss is a family show. However, this is not the first time we have seen this in Bigg Boss. Earlier too, many pairs have done this.