Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash

Currently, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash is in the news because of the rude tone that she used against host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar. She is being slammed a lot on social media. Salman too pointed out that she needs to keep a check on her tone while talking to him. This reminded us of a few Bigg Boss contestants who were picked upon for being rude with the host.