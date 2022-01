Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s TejRan is the only thing the season will be remembered for

No matter what rival contestants or their supporters might say, let us admit that Bigg Boss 15 was a TejRan show. This is what kept a lacklustre season in the news. Things only revved up a bit after the entry of the former contestants. Whether it was their initial friendship or the day when she admitted that she loves Karan Kundrra, this is what people will remember. They fought a lot and their spats were dirty too. Though some people might find it fake, it was the only thing that truly worked for viewers in this flop show.