Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Umar Riaz clicked in the city

Umar Riaz got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house during last Weekend Ka Vaar. He was evicted because he had a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal, and as per the Bigg Boss rule, a contestant cannot get physical with the other contestant inside the house. Since his eviction, fans have been trending a lot of things in his favour. Today, for the first time post his elimination, Umar was spotted in the city, and his fans have gone berserk seeing the pictures of their favourite Bigg Boss contestant.