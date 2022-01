Task Master Umar Riaz

If reports are to be believed and the social media trends are to go by, Umar Riaz has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. It is being said that he was evicted due to his violent behaviour with Pratik Sehajpal inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. Netizens have slammed the makers calling it a fixed and scripted TV show. On the other hand, they have called for a boycott as they don’t want to watch Bigg Boss 15 anymore since Umar has been ousted from the show. Now, we are here with five reasons why Umar Riaz deserved to be on Salman Khan’s show. Umar Riaz has been good at strategising with his allies. He would perform each task at hand to the best of his abilities which earned him the title of Task Master Umar Riaz. Though he has his competitions, Umar would make sure his performance in the tasks didn’t falter.