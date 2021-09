Terrible social media brawl with Vindu Dara Singh

If late Sidharth Shukla had Vindu Dara Singh kind of spearheading his campaign, it was Umar Riaz for him. The two got into brawls almost daily on social media. A couple of them were rather nasty. When Vindu Dara Singh said that Asim Riaz should be evicted for spreading hate, Umar Riaz shot back saying, “And sir daily @sidharth_shukla job is to show people how physically strong he is by shouting at people’s face and pushing them. I feel he is all about violence and zero with brains. The so-called gentleman of the show is behaving like a mad dog. Everyone in bb house is an adult and intellect enough to understand what is right and wrong, so saying asim is planning a sabotage with others seems like a statement with zero reality. Dont know if you are following bigboss enough but #sid planned with #paras that the task will get physical, though sid was already out of the captaincy still the way he grinded asim against the wall and pushed him shows how insecure he is. Get your information right sir.” He also praised Colors for not airing some of Vindu’s abusive comments on the main episode of the special guests visit.