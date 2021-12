Image credit: Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Abhijit Bichukale kiss controversy

Salman was not happy with Abhijit and the way he asked for a kiss from Devoleena. He said, You cannot show disrespect towards women. However, he also blamed Devoleena for Abhijit's behaviour towards her and gave her a piece of advice saying she should voice the issue then and there. But viewers were not happy with Salman's POV and they trolled him on social media.