Image credit: Google.com

TV celebs who enter BB house as special guests

Well, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, we often see some of the popular TV celebs along with Salman Khan, who enter as special guest and raise the entertainment quotient for the audience. Interestingly, we have seen some of the celebs from the small screen, who arrived in Salman Khan's controversial reality show almost every season as guests. So, let's meet them...