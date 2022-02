Image credit: Instagram

Shamita Shetty wants to settle down with Raqesh Bapat!

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shamita Shetty who is in a relationship with Raqesh Bapat, shared that she really wants to get married and have babies. She was quoted saying, 'It is an affirmation that I am getting married this year so the universe has to make sure that I get married this year. During COVID I really realised that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I’ve been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do.'