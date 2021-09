Image credit: Google

Kamal Rashid Khan and Rohit Verma (Season 3)

KRK and Rohit Verma lashed out at each other. Rohit said something which led to the spat. KRK threw a bottle at him after which he was immediately evicted from the house. KRK and Rohit Verma lashed out at each other. Rohit said something which led to the spat. KRK threw a bottle at him after which he was immediately evicted from the house.