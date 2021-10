Image credit: Instagram

Short-tempered Bigg Boss contestants

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is all set to start airing on television from October 2. The 12 confirmed contestants will enter the house and entertain the audience like never before. As we all know that the show runs high on sky-rocketing tempers and ballistic ego. It is the loud volume of contestants that catches the eye of fans. From Rubina Dilaik to Asim Riaz, these 6 short-tempered contestants grabbed all the attention with their screams and left the fans quite irritated with their behaviour in the house. Take a look.