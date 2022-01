Image credit: Twitter

BEST moments - Bigg Boss 15 GRAND FINALE: Salman Khan congratulated Katrina Kaif

Bigg Boss 15 GRAND FINALE concluded a couple of hours ago. Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi won a lot of hearts and entertained everyone with her real personality. She made mistakes and even won hearts with her adorable nature. Pratik Sehajpal became the runner up for the season. The grand finale night took place on both Saturday and Sunday night. Now, we are here with the Best and the worst Bigg Boss 15 grand finale moments. The first one has to be Salman Khan congratulating Katrina Kaif on her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. The two lovebirds had tied the knot in Sawai Madhopur's Barwara Fort in Rajasthan on 9th December 2022. This was the first time Salman Khan had wished Katrina on her wedding publically, on national television. It happened after Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant performed on the Tiger 3 actress' Chikni Chameli song from Agneepath.