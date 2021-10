Image credit: Google

Don’t angry Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin. The premiere episode will start from tomorrow and we can’t wait to find out what’s in store for us. While there are changes this time with the jungle theme, the common thing will be Salman Khan. Now Salman is a one person, you don’t want to mess with. Once he loses his cool, it can prove to be quite detrimental. From Sidharth Shukla to Swami Om, here’s a look at contestants who faced Salman Khan’s wrath on the show.