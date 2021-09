Image credit: Instagram

Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestant Karan Kundrra

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is all set to take over your television and Karan Kundrra is one of the contestants who will be locked inside the house. He is one of the most good looking hosts and actors in the industry and there must be a few things that you might be unaware of him. From slapping a contestant on a reality show to his bitter breakup, here's a look at Karan's dating history, controversies, shows and more.