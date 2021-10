Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 15 will begin from tomorrow and fans are already excited about the show. A lot of promos and pictures from the show have been released and this new season seems quite interesting. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. However, many are even more excited for the grand premiere episode where all the contestants will be revealed and also a few former contestants will also be seen in the show. We have already seen Asim Riaz’s promo in the show. He came to support his brother Umar Riaz.