Image credit: Google

Vishal’s taunt to Tejasswi

Vishal Kotian and Tejassvi Prakash had a moment which could have turned offensive. Vishal body shamed Tejassvi when he said, ‘An elephant baby is also bigger than her when it is born.’ Well, Tejassvi took it in her stride, but if this happens again and often and with other contestants as well in the house, other’s may not take it as lightly as Tej did. Vishal needs to mind his tongue…