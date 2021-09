Image credit: Instagram

Handsome hunk

Bigg Boss 15 is commencing this Saturday, that is, 2nd October 2021. And the ardent fans of the show are super-duper excited about the new season. After watching the Karan Johar show, Bigg Boss OTT, fans now are eagerly awaiting to see Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. There has been quite a list of celebrity names that are out and about doing the rounds as the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15. And one of them is noted film and television actor Vishal Kotian. Yes, you read that right. Vishal is said to be one of the confirmed participants of the Salman Khan hosted reality TV show, Bigg boss 15. Let's have a dekko at what makes him the perfect contestant for the show. While the show is all about games and strategy, you won't deny that people want to watch handsome hunks and gorgeous belles inside Bigg Boss house too. And being a model, we are sure Vishal with his handsomeness along charm will win over the audience.