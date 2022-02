Do you feel Bigg Boss 15 got an undeserving winner in Tejasswi Prakash? Well, it is time to consider some things

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has perhaps joined the likes of Hina Khan and late Sidharth Shukla as Bigg Boss contestants who faced negative PR. The young lady became the target of ‘blue ticks’ on social media, and there is a constant narrative on how she did not deserve the coveted trophy. But if you look at history, she is NOT the first Colors face to win Bigg Boss, nor is she the first to bag consecutive shows or lose her cool. There is so much hullabaloo on public winner. Every year, Bigg Boss gives fans to new faces. In Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill attained stardom. In Bigg Boss 11, it was a rookie like Luv Tyagi. But it would be foolish to presume that existing popularity does not count. There is something like TV audience that is perhaps not a part of Twitter trends. Tejasswi Prakash has been working since nine years, and her career has been far more successful than many others on the show. Let us take a look…