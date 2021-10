Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Donal Bisht

Actress Donal Bisht and Shashank Vyas were paired together in the Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop show. It was reported that the two did not get along well. The actress was quoted by a media portal saying, 'There have been times when we both wanted things differently. Creative differences happen. But things were blown out of proportion and news came that we fought on sets. But nothing like that. We have a great bond. We talk now also. He is a great guy. In our industry, such indifferences happen but there’s nothing like that'.