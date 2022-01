Bigg Boss 15's Pratik Sehajpal has the best wing woman in Prerna Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 is being hotly contested on social media too. It is nowhere near what we saw in Bigg Boss 13 but siblings of contestants like Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are keen commentators on the game. Some of their comments have also upset rival fandoms. Since Bigg Boss 13, this whole thing of relatives plunging into the game has taken precedence. Here is a lowdown…