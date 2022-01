Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash with beau Karan Kundrra and her parents

Tejasswi Prakash is the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Beau Karan Kundrra headed straight to the Wayagankar household in Goregaon post the Bigg Boss 15 party with Salman Khan. Dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and jeans, he joined Prakash and Neeta Wayagankar in celebrating the win of their daughter. The couple finally caught up on some hours on sleep. Tejasswi Prakash’s parents decked up the house in jungle theme for the actress. Her win was expected for many reasons. It is also time for double celebrations. She has been unveiled as the face of Naagin 6. The actress joins Simba Nagpal on the show. Take a look at the pics…