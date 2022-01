Bigg Boss 15 couples and ships initiated by netizens

Bigg Boss 15 will come to an end in a couple of hours. It's just about less than 48 hours to go and one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss will come to an end. Now, what's Bigg Boss without link-ups and contestants falling in love or liking each other? Well, this season of Bigg Boss had its share of link-ups and relationships too. Let's check them here..