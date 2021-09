Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh at Bigg Boss 15 launch

Salman Khan will soon be seen hosting controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, which is all set to air on television from October 2 onwards at 9.30 pm on weekends and 10.30 pm on weekdays. Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh took part in the activities at the launch event. Take a look.