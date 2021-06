Image credit: Instagram/Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan

Bigg Boss 15 is about to begin but even before that the show is in news. A lot of names of celebrities have come forward who might be a part of the show. Many have even clarified that they are not joining the show. Every year many celebrities are being offered the show but they go on rejecting it. Now, very soon we will get to hear some news of the show but before that we bring to you the names of celebrities who have been offered the show every year but they go on rejecting it. The first in this list is Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan. He has been getting offers since Bigg Boss 10 but the actor does not sign the project.