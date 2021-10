My mom, my world

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal has been trending in millions since a couple of days. The young man lost his cool on Jay Bhanushali who abused his mom on national TV. It is a known fact that he has been raised by a single mother. His friends from OTT told him to control his anger and he burst out crying. He has said he can tolerate anything but not abuse directed towards his mom. Well, his mother Shaiilaja is a businesswoman in Delhi, while his sister is a makeup artiste. Here are five pics which prove he is a mumma’s boy…