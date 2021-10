The most genuine!

It has been more than 20 days that Bigg Boss 15 has kicked off. Celebrities locked inside the house are already doing their best to gain footage. But so far it is Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Jay Bhanushali who have come across to be the most genuine players. Some of them are pretty dedicated to the game and would do anything to stay in the house. some are playing the game with dignity. Karan is considered to be a strong contestant and even Farah Khan has praised him for playing the game in the right way. Pratik Sehajpal's passion to be in the game is liked by the audience. Umar Riaz has won hearts with his good behaviour while Jay Bhanushali is being loved for not being fake inside the house.