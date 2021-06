Image credit: Google

Kangana Ranaut

Well, she suddenly became active post Sushant’s demise last year and has given her opinion on practically everything under the sun (okay, not all, but we hope you get our point). She was permanently banned on Twitter apparently for asking Narendra Modi to show his ‘virat 2002 roop’ to Mamta Banerjee. Well, a woman who doesn’t mince her words and has a strong opinion about anything and everything is the perfect Bigg Boss 15 candidate. Don’t you think?