Image credit: PR

Salman Khan dances with Sunny Leone

and Kanika Kapoor Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more intense as the contestants battle it out with each other. There are various groups formed and the contestants seen supporting their favourite housemates. Now, on tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see some special guests. Salman Khan will be seen dancing with Sunny Leone and Kanika Kapoor.