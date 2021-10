Image credit: Instagram

Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 has begun and already fights have started. On the premiere night itself we saw the first fight of the season. It seems this season is moving quite fast. In the first week itself we heard bad words, threats, age-shaming, height-shaming, body-shaming and what not. Recently, age shaming has been the most talked about in the show. Shamita Shetty was recently addressed as ‘aunty’ by Karan Kundrra. Though the latter’s remark didn’t seem intentional and was made during a heated argument, but fans and celebrities outside have slammed him for it. During Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh was spotted age-shaming Shamita quite a few times during their stay. The Bhojpuri actress said, “Shamita toh mere mummy ki umar ki hai.”