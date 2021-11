Simba Nagpal

This week, it looks like Simba Nagpal is going to get an earful from Salman Khan. So far, he has been teased as Meow and Panda by the host, but he has gone wrong. In the task, he ended up pushing Umar Riaz into the pool. Moreover, it is being said that he told Umar kea ankh main surma lagakar attankwadi dikhta hai. We do not know how far it is the truth but if he has said it then it is indeed horrible.