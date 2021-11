Slow and steady

Though he hardly did anything in the first two weeks, people found Simba Nagpal’s levels of unbothered-ness rather cute. While the whole house be squabbling about food, Simba would eat and sleep peacefully in one corner. It seems even the Bigg Boss alarm gave up on him. Hahaha! But gradually people realised that though he spoke less, Simba Nagpal always spoke sensible stuff. When he spoke everyone listened to him. In last weekend ka vaar, he said a couple of lines about everyone, which looked like a prediction. And some of it is already coming true. We can see that Simba is now truly clued into the game even if it is in a subtle manner. There are many who are loving him outside….