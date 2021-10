Surbhi Chandna

Bigg Boss 15 will begin tomorrow. A lot of promos and pictures from the show have been released and this new season seems quite interesting. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. Ever since Bigg Boss 14 ended, people have been waiting for Bigg Boss 15. Since then a lot of names had come forward who can be a part of the show. However, many celebrities have even rejected the show. Today, we bring to you the list of celebrities ho refused to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. The first name is Surbhi Chandna. Fans were super happy to know that she would be a part of the show but later the actress rejected the offer.