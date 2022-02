Image credit: Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra win the poll!

As Bigg Boss 15 came to an end, we conducted a poll asking all the fans about the new jodis. We saw many love sagas in Bigg Boss 15 house. From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Meisha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal - love was all over the house. We asked fans who do they think will stick around for the long haul among TeRan, UmRash, ShaRa and Meishaan. Well, TejRan emerged victorious on this poll with 44% votes. Woohoo!