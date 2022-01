Image credit: Twitter

Tejasswi Prakash – Naagin 6

Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end. Tejasswi Prakash is the winner of the season and Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner. Well, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhatt have gained a huge fan following because of their stint in the house. So, we are sure everyone would like to know what’s the next thing that they are going to do. Well, we all know that Tejasswi will be seen in Naagin 6 which will start airing on Colors TV from 12th Feb. So, fans of Teja will get to watch her on the small screen again in next few days.