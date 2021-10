Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 15 has begun and we have already seen so much of drama. A lot has happened in the show in just one week. Usually we have seen a love story begins in the Bigg Boss house after a month but this time in the first week itself we saw people coming closer. Firstly, we heard of the housemates calling Tejasswi and Umar as a couple. Soon, social media was all about #UmTej. People loved their jodi and want to see them together.