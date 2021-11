Armaan Kohli

In 2018, actor Armaan Kohli’s then-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa lodged a case on him for alleged physical assault. It seems they fought over some financial crisis. The lady claimed that she was injured on her forehead, knee and chest when he banged her in a fit of anger. He was arrested on June 3, 2018. Later, she withdrew the case saying that they had settled the matter. He was absconding for some time, and was picked up by the cops from Lonavala. In 2021, he was picked up by the NCB for alleged possession of banned substances.