Katrina Kaif, I care for you says Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif, I care for you says Salman Khan when she makes an appearance in Bigg Boss 16 show to promote her film Phone Bhoot where the actress asks him to play a game and says that his fans demand, and he said that I don't care about them I care for you, and I will do what makes you happy.