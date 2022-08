Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer were part of Bigg Boss season 15 and netizens always called them fake couple. Right from their intimate moments in front of the camera to cuddling; made Bigg Boss fans believe that the two are trying to create love angle in the season. Netizens have trolled the couple and said they should make 'honeymoon' in the house. But despite all trolling and slamming, Ieshaan and Miesha showcased their love for one another and post the show, the two are going strong. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh charging a bomb to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show? DEETS HERE