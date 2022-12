Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 has grabbed everyone's attention. The contestants have become very famous and the show has managed to get a great buzz. Though the TRPs keep fluctuating the social media buzz around the contestants is tremendous. Top 5 most popular Bigg Boss16 contestants list by Ormax Media is out now. Once again, it is Abdu Rozik who has topped the chart. Even though he was out of the show for work, he remained to be the most popular. The star has now re-entered the house and it seems that he is going to bring a twist to the game.