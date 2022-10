Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik is climbing up the popularity charts

​Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik is emerging as the cutest ever in the history of the game. The singer and boxer who is originally from Tajikistan is based in Dubai. He is going to be seen in Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Abdu Rozik is known for his fights with Hasbulla. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik is building good bonds with Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig and Tina Datta in the house. He is a real joy to watch...