Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik out for medical reasons?

Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed very few eliminations. It's been two months and even then there are 14 contestants inside the house. Now 13 as Abdu Rozik stepped out of the house yesterday. It is being rumoured that he is out of the show because of medical reasons. Details of the same have not been revealed yet but it is rumoured that he will re-enter the show in a few days. On that note, here's looking at other contestants who stepped out of Salman Khan's show because of medical reasons.