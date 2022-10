Bigg Boss 16: The Most Popular Contestants on the latest Ormax List include Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar, Tina Datta

The list of Bigg Boss 16 Most Liked Contestants as per the Ormax Media Survey is here again. As expected, Abdu Rozik is ruling over the hearts of the desi audience. He is followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who is making maximum noise inside the house. MC Stan stays firm on the third spot. The rapper has a huge fan base outside to support his Bigg Boss 16 journey. Sumbul Touqeer has made a comeback ousting Udaariyaan actor Ankit Gupta. Tina Datta is on the fifth place.