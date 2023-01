Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Salman Khan has said that he finds Priyanka Chahar Choudhary perfect heroine material. It remains to be seen if she bags a movie with the superstar. There is buzz that Ekta Kapoor might sign her for a movie. The producer has kept it a mystery but revealed that she spoke to Colors channel head about her choice from Bigg Boss 16.