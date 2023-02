Bgg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik calls for Mandali's reunion

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are still trending. In the latest season, we got to see a great bond between the contestants, especially the mandali. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan became besties for life inside the house. The bond is intact even outside of the show. Last evening, Abdu Rozik held a party for his best buddies from Bigg Boss 16 house. Though winner MC Stan went missing, others attended the bash.