Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill managed to rule millions of hearts with her bubbly and cute nature. She just did not leave an ever-lasting impression on the audience, but also managed to woo host Salman Khan with her charming personality. The actress will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan and this film will make her debut in Bollywood.