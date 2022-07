Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 are in the works

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun and it has been getting loads of love from the masses. Rohit Shetty's reality TV show has an interesting and very cool contestants line-up this season. And hence, the buzz on social media is too high as well. And other reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 are in the works too. Now, as per siasat.com, there are about 17 celebrity contestants who have been approached for the most controversial reality TV show on Indian television. From Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Divyanka Tripathi to Arjun Bijlani, Baseer Ali and more, let's check out the list here: