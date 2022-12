Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss sees many different kinds of celebrities. Some are sweet, some are friendly, some are aggressive, and some are big flirts. Romance has been a part of Bigg Boss for a long time and season 16 is no different. The show has a few celebrities who can be easily called as big flirts. All of it is fun and game though. One of them is Ankit Gupta. He is connected to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary but at times his inner flirt takes over. In fun, he has flirted with Tina Datta, Archana Gautam and more.