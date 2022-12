Ankit Gupta fans get angry over Bigg Boss 16 makers

Well, Ankit Gupta's sudden eviction from the house has certainly left his fans extremely upset and they have expressed their disappointment on social media. They started the trend 'Janta Demands Ankit' and 'No Ankit, No Bigg Boss'. His ardent fans even jammed social media after knowing his eviction. One user wrote, 'Of course sad. How's he the worst among the contributers! Everyone inside and outside is talking about him and his winning qualities then how he is not active. Oh he's not creating unnecessary drama', while another commented saying, 'Bro please tell me it's fake, after the housemates planning for it no action was taken and now this, even Sajid Khan knew it, what narrative is it'. Ankit's fans even claimed that other contestants are making less impact that their fav star and even promised to stop watching Bigg Boss if Ankit gets eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: As Ankit Gupta marks his exit, Abdu Rozik will re-enter the house on Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's what we know