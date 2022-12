50 Shades of Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 is not just about fights and drama, but it is also about the big starts showing off their X-factor. Over the years we have seen many stars inside the controversial house who hit headlines because of their hotness quotient. Ankit Gupta of Bigg Boss 16 is one of them. Not just his girl fans outside the house, ladies like Tina Datta and Archana Gautam too cannot stop swooning over him. In fact, Archana even mentioned that Ankit reminds her of 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan because of his s*x appeal. Well, he surely is one hottest star in the house currently who is a sight to behold. Here's looking at other HAWT Men of Bigg Boss.