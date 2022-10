Cutie in pastels

The actor loves to don casual outfits and as seen in this photo he has worn a green coloured jacket. He completed his sporty look with sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses. If you are thinking of going on an afternoon date with your bae, bookmark this look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father talks about Imlie star's bond with Shalin Bhanot; 'She has the liberty...'